China lodges protest with India over Taiwan delegation's visit

NEW DELHI: Two days after a parliamentary delegation from Taiwan visited India, China lodged a diplomatic protest with New Delhi asking it to deal "prudently" with Taipei-related issues so as to maintain sound Sino-Indian ties. That this might happen was indicated by the fact that China used its state media earlier today to warn New Delhi that "playing the Taiwan card" is akin to "playing with fire."

Chicago, IL

