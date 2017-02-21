China Defends Deportation of Taiwan C...

China Defends Deportation of Taiwan Citizens as Internationally Accepted

21 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

China on Wednesday defended the deportation of Taiwan citizens involved in overseas telecom fraud cases to China as having won widespread international approval, after Taiwan protested against Spain's decision to deport around 200. The Spanish case is the latest involving Taiwan citizens abroad suspected of telecom fraud against China being rounded up with Chinese nationals and sent to China, angering Taipei.

