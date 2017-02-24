Charges of military drug use in Taiwa...

Charges of military drug use in Taiwan spark investigations

Charges of drug use in Taiwan's military is causing an uproar after several small packets of white powder identified as amphetamines were found at an air force base in Taichung. Local news service United Daily News reported Friday of the 3,000 military personnel who were subsequently tested for drug use at the air base, more than 20 tested positive.

