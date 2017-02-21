Carry on: Xiamen for Auckland, Cathay for Christchurch, Virgin for HK and more
XiamenAir tipped as next Chinese airline Auckland Airport has confirmed Chengdu will be the 46th international destination reached by direct flights. Sichuan Airlines will fly from its base in central China from mid-June, with a three-days-a-week service.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
