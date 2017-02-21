Carry on: Xiamen for Auckland, Cathay...

Carry on: Xiamen for Auckland, Cathay for Christchurch, Virgin for HK and more

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBR Newsroom

XiamenAir tipped as next Chinese airline Auckland Airport has confirmed Chengdu will be the 46th international destination reached by direct flights. Sichuan Airlines will fly from its base in central China from mid-June, with a three-days-a-week service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb 12 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC