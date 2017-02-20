Calls for guards at Chiang's mausoleum to stand down

Democratic Progressive Party legislators backed by scholars called on Monday for the withdrawal of military guards from former President Chiang Kai-shek's Cihu Mausoleum as part of the government's push for transitional justice. The mausoleum is currently managed by the Taoyuan division of the Ministry of National Defense's Armed Forces Reserve Command, meaning the ministry must set aside an annual budget for the upkeep of the grounds, DPP lawmaker Liu Shih-fang from the National Taipei University of Education, who argued that the Defense Ministry should not only cut the budget for the mausoleum but also remove military guards from the grounds.

