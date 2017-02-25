Cabinet wants to ban sale of Chiang Kai-shek souvenirs

As part of its "transitional justice" policies, the Cabinet is preparing draft amendments that aim to ban souvenirs featuring former President Chiang Kai-shek from being sold at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The announcement comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Feb. 28 Incident, a brutal suppression of a local uprising against the Nationalist government in 1947 that resulted in thousands of deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.