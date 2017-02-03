Cabinet announces partial reshuffle; ...

Cabinet announces partial reshuffle; responses mixed

Taiwan's government will undergo its first significant reshuffle since taking office in May 2016 as four major Cabinet-level agencies will have new leaders next week, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung announced Friday. Minister without Portfolio Lin Mei-chu will take over as labor minister and former Deputy Health Minister Chen Shih-chung will head the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

