Cabinet announces partial reshuffle; responses mixed
Taiwan's government will undergo its first significant reshuffle since taking office in May 2016 as four major Cabinet-level agencies will have new leaders next week, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung announced Friday. Minister without Portfolio Lin Mei-chu will take over as labor minister and former Deputy Health Minister Chen Shih-chung will head the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
