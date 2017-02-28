Bus crash in Taiwan leaves 32 people ...

Bus crash in Taiwan leaves 32 people killed, 16 injured

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 32 people died and 16 were injured as a result of a tour bus flipping over in the Nangang District of Taipei in Taiwan on Monday, Sputnik reported. The bus was carrying 45 people on board, including a driver and a guide, when it turned over on a ramp, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported, citing rescuers.

