Brexit will not impact China-UK relations: minister

Brexit would not impact China-UK relations, said a visiting British minister describing bilateral ties as entering a golden era. UK Minister for Asia and the Pacific Alok Sharma said that leaving the European Union presented the United Kingdom with many opportunities when it comes to other friends such as China "We have the opportunity to start dialogue and talk to China about what our trade relations might look like once we have left the European Union," he said after unveiling an expanded UK Visa Application Center Tuesday in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province.

Chicago, IL

