Brexit will not impact China-UK relations: minister
Brexit would not impact China-UK relations, said a visiting British minister describing bilateral ties as entering a golden era. UK Minister for Asia and the Pacific Alok Sharma said that leaving the European Union presented the United Kingdom with many opportunities when it comes to other friends such as China "We have the opportunity to start dialogue and talk to China about what our trade relations might look like once we have left the European Union," he said after unveiling an expanded UK Visa Application Center Tuesday in Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Tue
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Tue
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC