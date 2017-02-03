Bratislava belongs to Top 10 cities for freelancers
Bratislava scored with cheap, fast internet and the lowest taxes from the top 10 cities, according to list made by Hoofdkraan.nl, a Dutch platform that connects freelancers with companies. Hoofdkraan.nl conducted online research with 117 cities in more than 90 countries and researched 23 different factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|16 hr
|Steve
|5
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC