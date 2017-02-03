Bratislava belongs to Top 10 cities f...

Bratislava belongs to Top 10 cities for freelancers

1 hr ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Bratislava scored with cheap, fast internet and the lowest taxes from the top 10 cities, according to list made by Hoofdkraan.nl, a Dutch platform that connects freelancers with companies. Hoofdkraan.nl conducted online research with 117 cities in more than 90 countries and researched 23 different factors.

Chicago, IL

