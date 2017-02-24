Brace for the cold: low temperature w...

Brace for the cold: low temperature warning for 10 cities and counties

With the approach of a strong cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau issued a low temperature warning for 10 cities and counties north of Taichung on Thursday evening. The bureau issued the warning for Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Hsinchu cities and Miaoli, Hsinchu, Lienchiang and Kinmen counties, urging the public to keep warm.

Chicago, IL

