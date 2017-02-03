(Bird flu) Taiwan detects infection i...

(Bird flu) Taiwan detects infection in Hualien farm

Read more: The Standard

Taiwan reported the first bird flu case of the H5N6 virus today, which authorities said was very similar to the avian virus in South Korea. The highly pathogenic H5N6 virus was confirmed in a dead gosling picked up at a farm road in eastern Hualien county, and part of its DNA sequence was 99 percent the same as the virus tested in Korea and Japan, the island's animal and plant inspection auth... Taiwan reported the first bird flu case of the H5N6 virus today, which authorities said was very similar to the avian virus in South Korea.

Chicago, IL

