Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong gains new deputy head from Fujian province

A senior Fujian province official has been appointed a new deputy head of Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong, the central government announced Tuesday morning. Chen Dong, 53 who oversees Fujian's judicial and law enforcement affairs, will become the youngest of the eight deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong.

