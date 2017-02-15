As bird flu threat rises, pass on the...

As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Health authorities are urging residents not to consume raw or undercooked eggs, as the avian flu threat in Taiwan continues to rise. Though eggnog season may have passed, raw eggs are prevalent in a variety of foods we regularly consume, such as the dipping sauces we make for hot pot.

Chicago, IL

