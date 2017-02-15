As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
Health authorities are urging residents not to consume raw or undercooked eggs, as the avian flu threat in Taiwan continues to rise. Though eggnog season may have passed, raw eggs are prevalent in a variety of foods we regularly consume, such as the dipping sauces we make for hot pot.
