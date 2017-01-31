Armored vehicles seized in Hong Kong arrive back in Singapore
Nine Singaporean armored vehicles held in Hong Kong after arriving in transit from Taiwan in November have been returned to Singapore, according to a statement from the Southeast Asian country's Ministry of Defense. The nine Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles arrived in Singapore on Monday and are to be transported to a military camp for post-training administration, which includes serviceability checks and routine maintenance for the vehicles and related equipment, the ministry said in a statement that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mon
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC