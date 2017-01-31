Armored vehicles seized in Hong Kong ...

Armored vehicles seized in Hong Kong arrive back in Singapore

Nine Singaporean armored vehicles held in Hong Kong after arriving in transit from Taiwan in November have been returned to Singapore, according to a statement from the Southeast Asian country's Ministry of Defense. The nine Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles arrived in Singapore on Monday and are to be transported to a military camp for post-training administration, which includes serviceability checks and routine maintenance for the vehicles and related equipment, the ministry said in a statement that day.

Chicago, IL

