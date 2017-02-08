Applied BioCode, Inc. Listed On Taiwan Emerging Market Stock Exchange

Applied BioCode, Inc. Listed On Taiwa...

Applied BioCode is pleased to announce that they have been accepted for listing on the Taiwan Emerging Market Stock Exchange . As a registered Cayman Island corporation with facilities in the United States and Taiwan, Applied BioCode designs, develops, and commercializes innovative high value automated products for the Molecular Diagnostics medical industry.

Chicago, IL

