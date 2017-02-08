Applied BioCode, Inc. Listed On Taiwan Emerging Market Stock Exchange
Applied BioCode is pleased to announce that they have been accepted for listing on the Taiwan Emerging Market Stock Exchange . As a registered Cayman Island corporation with facilities in the United States and Taiwan, Applied BioCode designs, develops, and commercializes innovative high value automated products for the Molecular Diagnostics medical industry.
