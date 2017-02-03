Apple's Next IPhone Is Best Bet for T...

Apple's Next IPhone Is Best Bet for Taiwan Top Fund Manager

For Taiwan's top-performing technology fund, Apple Inc.'s next iPhone and self-driving cars are the hottest trades for 2017. Bullish bets that iPhone orders will boost earnings at the island's many suppliers have helped drive Taiwan's benchmark stock gauge to a 1 1/2 year high, while foreign investors have pumped $1.5 billion into local shares this year, the most among Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.

