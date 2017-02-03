Apple's Next IPhone Is Best Bet for Taiwan Top Fund Manager
For Taiwan's top-performing technology fund, Apple Inc.'s next iPhone and self-driving cars are the hottest trades for 2017. Bullish bets that iPhone orders will boost earnings at the island's many suppliers have helped drive Taiwan's benchmark stock gauge to a 1 1/2 year high, while foreign investors have pumped $1.5 billion into local shares this year, the most among Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|5 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|8
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC