Apple Pay to Coming to Taiwan 'Soon', Says Apple
The Apple Pay mobile payment system will be available in Taiwan soon, Apple announced on its regional website today. A total of seven banks, including Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan, will join Apple to launch the mobile payment service initially, Apple said.
