An explosive start to the Chinese New...

An explosive start to the Chinese New Year in Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

The Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival is unquestioningly one the world's most dangerous celebrations. Essential attire includes motorcycle helmets, ear plugs and old, non-flammable clothes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Sun TW_sugar_daddio 5
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Sun TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC