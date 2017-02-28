An explosive start to the Chinese New Year in Taiwan
The Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival is unquestioningly one the world's most dangerous celebrations. Essential attire includes motorcycle helmets, ear plugs and old, non-flammable clothes.
