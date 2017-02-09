Amid tensions, China planning polices to attract Taiwanese
China is drafting policies to attract Taiwanese to live and work on the mainland, a government spokesman said Wednesday, in a direct appeal to the island's population amid a deepening political standoff between the governments in Taipei and Beijing. The Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday that residents of the self-governing island democracy will be offered incentives in employment, education and government benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|17 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|21 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC