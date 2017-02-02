Airport MRT begins trial run amid fanfare
Hundreds of gleeful Taoyuan City residents flanked with equally exuberant city officials boarded the first MRT trip at 7:45 a.m. from Zhongli toward Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, giving thumbs up signs while taking photographs to preserve the historic moment. Broadcasting over the train's intercom, Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan hailed the moment as a milestone.
