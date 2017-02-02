Airport MRT begins trial run amid fan...

Airport MRT begins trial run amid fanfare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Hundreds of gleeful Taoyuan City residents flanked with equally exuberant city officials boarded the first MRT trip at 7:45 a.m. from Zhongli toward Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, giving thumbs up signs while taking photographs to preserve the historic moment. Broadcasting over the train's intercom, Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan hailed the moment as a milestone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC