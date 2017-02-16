Air quality poor in western half of Taiwan Thursday

The air quality in the western half of Taiwan was poor Thursday, particularly in the south, with cities and counties from Yunlin to Pingtung flashing red, which indicates the air quality was unhealthy, according to the Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network. In northern and central Taiwan and the offshore county of Kinmen, the air quality showed orange on the Environmental Protection Administration's six-color scale, indicating the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

