Air quality fair except parts of central, southern Taiwan
The air quality was moderate to good around the country Thursday with the exception of parts of central Taiwan and the southern regions of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.
