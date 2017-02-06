Actress Kim You-jung meets Taiwanese fans after recovering health
Actress Kim You-jung met with fans in Taiwan last week after recovering from stress-induced shock she experienced late last year, her agency said Monday. Kim, star of KBS 2TV's hit period show "Love in the Moonlight," met up with some 600 fans at the ATT Show Box in Taipei on Saturday, according to Sidus HQ.
