Actress Kim You-jung meets Taiwanese ...

Actress Kim You-jung meets Taiwanese fans after recovering health

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

Actress Kim You-jung met with fans in Taiwan last week after recovering from stress-induced shock she experienced late last year, her agency said Monday. Kim, star of KBS 2TV's hit period show "Love in the Moonlight," met up with some 600 fans at the ATT Show Box in Taipei on Saturday, according to Sidus HQ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... 17 hr James 10
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,626,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC