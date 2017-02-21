Absolute Machine Tools Acquires Advan...

Absolute Machine Tools Acquires Advanced Machinery Solutions

Ideal for medium to complex parts, the LICO LNTS screw machine from Absolute Machine Tools is ruggedly built and capable of form tool use with each slide having a full 2-axis servo-controlled travel. With three or four multi-slides and an 8-position turret, it can overlap up to five tools at once and can match the speed of cam machines.

Chicago, IL

