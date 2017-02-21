Absolute Machine Tools Acquires Advanced Machinery Solutions
Ideal for medium to complex parts, the LICO LNTS screw machine from Absolute Machine Tools is ruggedly built and capable of form tool use with each slide having a full 2-axis servo-controlled travel. With three or four multi-slides and an 8-position turret, it can overlap up to five tools at once and can match the speed of cam machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb 12
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb 9
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC