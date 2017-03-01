70 years on: the political echoes of ...

70 years on: the political echoes of Taiwan's crushed uprising

It may be seven decades since the massacre of thousands of Taiwanese by China's then Kuomintang government but the event is still causing political waves. Taiwan and the mainland are both holding a series of high-profile activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the "228 Incident" in which KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek sent in troops to suppress the an uprising on the island on February 28, ushering in the "White Terror" period.

