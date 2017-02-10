5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

58 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Taipei, Feb 11 - An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan on Saturday morning. The epicentre, with a depth of about 20 km, was monitored at 22.85 degrees north latitude and 120.2 degrees east longitude of Kaohsiung city, Xinhua news agency reported.

