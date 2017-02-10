5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Taiwan; No Casualties Reported
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted south Taiwan on Saturday morning, and no casualties were reported, reports China's Xinhua news agency. The quake hit the city of Kaohsiung at 1:12 a.m. Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
