5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Taiwan; No C...

5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Taiwan; No Casualties Reported

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted south Taiwan on Saturday morning, and no casualties were reported, reports China's Xinhua news agency. The quake hit the city of Kaohsiung at 1:12 a.m. Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... 9 hr TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Thu Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC