3 Killed In East China Subway Construction Accident

Three workers died on Sunday night in a fire at a subway construction site in Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province. A decompression chamber caught fire at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday during shield tunnelling at the subway line 2 construction site near Haicang Avenue Station, according to Xiamen Rail Transit Group.

