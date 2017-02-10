3 Killed In East China Subway Construction Accident
Three workers died on Sunday night in a fire at a subway construction site in Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province. A decompression chamber caught fire at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday during shield tunnelling at the subway line 2 construction site near Haicang Avenue Station, according to Xiamen Rail Transit Group.
