3,000 ducks culled as avian flu hits Hualien farm

Some 3,000 ducks were culled on a poultry farm in Hualien on Tuesday after it was found to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N6 avian influenza virus, the county's Bureau of Agriculture said. Director-General of the bureau Lo Wen-lung said inspections were stepped up in Hualien after a dead duck found on the road side in the county's Yuli Township tested positive on Feb. 6 for the H5N6 virus, the first confirmed case of that strain in Taiwan.

