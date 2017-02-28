28 killed in Taiwan bus crash

28 killed in Taiwan bus crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Taipei, Feb 13 - At least 28 people were killed when a tour bus overturned on a highway in Taipei on Monday, according to local authorities. The bus was carrying at least 44 people, including the driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Sun TW_sugar_daddio 5
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Sun TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb 9 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Jan 30 Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC