2 Central Mountain Range

1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

The state-run power Taiwan Power Company will dismantle two typhoon-damaged overhead power lines across the Central Mountain Range, after concluding the lines were beyond repair, according to reports. Taipower was cited by the Central News Agency on Saturday as revealing that the two power lines badly damaged in typhoons in 2015 and 2016 would be retired.

