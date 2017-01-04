Zuma wades into Msimanga row

Zuma wades into Msimanga row

President Jacob Zuma's statement comes in the wake of Msimanga's return from Taipei earlier this week after visiting mayor Ko Wen-je to discuss investment opportunities. President Jacob Zuma has stepped into the foreign policy row over Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga's visit to Taiwan, which has drawn the ire of the People's Republic of China.

