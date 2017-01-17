World's oldest living panda celebrates 37th birthday
Basi, world's oldest captive panda with a celebrity status among the endangered species, celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday, equivalent to more than 100 human years in east China's Fujian Province. Basi, born in 1980, is the oldest, and possibly the most famous, panda on the Chinese mainland.
