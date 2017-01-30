Woman waits 2 hours to get New Year red envelope from president

A man and a woman waited for hours at two places of worship in central and southern Taiwan to be the first to receive a "good fortune" red envelope from President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday. The woman, who identified herself by her family name Yeh, said she was the first in line at Chao Tien Temple in Beigang Township, Yunlin County because she wanted to receive the symbolic blessing from Taiwan's first female president.

