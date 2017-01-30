Woman waits 2 hours to get New Year r...

Woman waits 2 hours to get New Year red envelope from president

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The China Post

A man and a woman waited for hours at two places of worship in central and southern Taiwan to be the first to receive a "good fortune" red envelope from President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday. The woman, who identified herself by her family name Yeh, said she was the first in line at Chao Tien Temple in Beigang Township, Yunlin County because she wanted to receive the symbolic blessing from Taiwan's first female president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) 5 hr Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC