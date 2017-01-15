With animal shelters bursting at the seams, no-kill policy is not enough
In February, Taiwan will begin implementing a ban on euthanizing stray animals, meaning abandoned pets or animals born as strays will no longer be put to death if they are not adopted from government-run shelters. Last year, around 70,000 animals ended up at the shelters and each year around 10,000 are put down when they're not adopted, while several thousand more die from other causes, such as injuries and illnesses.
