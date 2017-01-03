Why a Texan clock was absolutely the ...

Why a Texan clock was absolutely the wrong gift for Taiwan's president

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen received a clock from her host during her overnight stay in Houston - a gift she might not want. In concluding their meeting by exchanging gifts on Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott handed Tsai a clock bearing the Texas state seal in return for a vase given to him by the island's president, according to Abbott's office.

Chicago, IL

