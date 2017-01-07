What a send-off: Pole dancers at Taiwanese politician's funeral procession
TAIPEI: When a politician dies, jeeps and pole dancers are not what the public usually expects at the funeral procession. But that was what happened in Taiwan's Chiayi County on Tuesday , where 50 jeeps and 50 pole dancers turned up for the funeral procession of former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang.
