Vietnamese actress's work suspended amidst controversy

The management company of Taiwan-based Vietnamese actress Nguyen Thanh Dao said on Wednesday it has suspended further appearances by Nguyen amidst a slew of ongoing controversies involving the actress and her husband. Nguyen, better known in Taiwan by her stage name Helen Thanh Dao , held a press conference with her husband Tai Fa-kuei in Taipei on Sunday, at which the two admitted to lying about the actress' marital status, place of birth and academic record.

Chicago, IL

