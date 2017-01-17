UPDATE 1-Taiwan to inject funds into ...

UPDATE 1-Taiwan to inject funds into labour pensions, says reforms will delay defaults

Reuters

TAIPEI, Jan 19 Taiwan will inject T$20 billion a year into labour pensions starting in 2018 as part of broader reforms to ensure that workers' pensions remain financially solvent. Vice President Chen Chien-jen told a news conference on Thursday that pension reforms for teachers, civil servants and non-government employees will help delay a default in payments to retirees by a decade.

Chicago, IL

