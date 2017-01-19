Uber could face Taiwan suspension for offering unlicensed services

The government will order the ride-hailing app Uber to suspend its operations in Taiwan if it is found to be continuing to run illegal transport services in the country, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said Thursday. The ministry made the comment after Uber and the union of taxi drivers announced earlier that day they will jointly launch a new service in February that will allow customers in Taipei to order taxis via a Uber app.

