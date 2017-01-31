U.S. jazz fusion group to perform in ...

U.S. jazz fusion group to perform in Taiwan

American steelpan jazz fusion group Jonathan Scales Fourchestra will hold concerts and participate in other cultural activities in Taiwan in February, as part of the 2017 American Music Abroad program, co-organized by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The U.S. jazz musicians will visit Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung from Feb. 9-15, according to the American Institute in Taiwan , which is co-organizing the program.

Chicago, IL

