Tsutaya rental chain opens first 'book cafe' in Taiwan
Tsutaya Co., a major Japanese movie and music rental and bookshop chain, will open its first "book cafe" in Taiwan on Tuesday, company officials said Monday. The Tsutaya Bookstore in Xinyi, Taipei's newest trend-setting commercial district, aims to offer a new "lifestyle" for people to enjoy books while sipping coffee, they said.
