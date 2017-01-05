Tsai's trip will not serve intended purpose
Taiwan's main opposition Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, Chairperson Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, April 15, 2015. [Photo/IC] A week before Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen travels to Latin America, Zhang Zhijun, head of the mainland's Taiwan Affairs Office, said in his New Year's message that the Chinese mainland will share development opportunities with Taiwan while firmly opposing "Taiwan independence" activities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Tue
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
