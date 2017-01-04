Trump's - Chess Game' With China May Hurt Taiwan, Opposition Says

Taiwan's main opposition party warned against getting involved in the "big power play" of Donald Trump, ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's transit stop in the U.S. this weekend. Taiwan should instead seek to strengthen one-on-one ties with countries such as the U.S., China and Japan, according to Jason Hu, a vice chairman of the China-friendly Kuomintang party that lost power last year.

