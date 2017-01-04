Trump's - Chess Game' With China May ...

Trump's - Chess Game' With China May Hurt Taiwan, Opposition Says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Taiwan's main opposition party warned against getting involved in the "big power play" of Donald Trump, ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's transit stop in the U.S. this weekend. Taiwan should instead seek to strengthen one-on-one ties with countries such as the U.S., China and Japan, according to Jason Hu, a vice chairman of the China-friendly Kuomintang party that lost power last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 8 min TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC