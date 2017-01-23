Travel tips for getting home this Lunar New Year

With the Lunar New Year holidays approaching, we've put together some travel tips for getting home in time for the festivities. The shorter six-day holiday is expected to bring greater congestion compared to previous years, with traffic tipped to be at its worst on Friday Jan. 27, Saturday Jan. 28, Sunday Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. On Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, there will be an all-day restriction on cars driving on the southward lane of Pingzhen Interchange on National Freeway No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.