TRA threatens striking railway workers with 'severe punishment'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- State-owned Taiwan Railway Administration on Sunday said that 200 staff members who went on strike over the Lunar New Year holiday would receive "severe punishment." Punishing the 200 staff who went on strike would make it fair to the 5,000 employees who went to work as usual, the TRA said.

Chicago, IL

