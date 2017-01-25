Three Europeans jailed in Taiwan over...

Three Europeans jailed in Taiwan over ATM heist

Three eastern Europeans believed part of an international crime ring were jailed for five years in Taiwan Wednesday over a $2.6 million cyberheist that used malware to hack into a major local bank's ATM network. The attack, the first of its kind in Taiwan, targeted the First Commercial Bank's ATM network in July and saw money withdrawn from dozens of machines in three cities.

