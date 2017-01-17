Thousands protest outside Taiwan Pres...

Thousands protest outside Taiwan Presidential Office over pension reform plan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Protesters take part in a rally against the overhaul of the military and civil service pension fund, outside the Presidential Office in Taipei,Taiwan January 22, 2017. Protesters shout during a rally against the overhaul of the military and civil service pension fund, outside the Presidential Office in Taipei,Taiwan January 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC