Things looking up for Sabah tourism

Kota Kinabalu: Sabah Tourism Board General Manager Gordon Yapp said Xiamen Airlines' inaugural direct flight from Fuzhou to Kota Kinabalu last Monday which marked this city as its official gateway city to East Malaysia and the scheduled commencement of Malindo Air's four weekly direct flights to Taipei shows Sabah is capable of luring more foreign tourists because of our many internationally tourist attractions. The number of Taiwanese tourist arrivals recorded double digit growth last year and the trend is expected to continue this year with the commencement of Malindo Air's four weekly direct flights," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.